Lincolnshire Police cordon off path in Stamford linking Holland Road and Kesteven Road
Police have cordoned off a town path near a residential area following reports of a rape.
Officers were called to Green Lane in Stamford at about 10.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 5) to reports of a rape.
The path in Stamford which links Holland Road and Kesteven Road has been cordoned off and officers remain in the area this morning (February 6).
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Investigations are ongoing and there will be increased patrols in the area. ”
Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 478 of February 5.