Lincolnshire Police cordon off path in Stamford linking Holland Road and Kesteven Road

By Lincs Online Reporter
Published: 09:16, 06 February 2025
 | Updated: 10:10, 06 February 2025

Police have cordoned off a town path near a residential area following reports of a rape.

Officers were called to Green Lane in Stamford at about 10.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 5) to reports of a rape.

The path in Stamford which links Holland Road and Kesteven Road has been cordoned off and officers remain in the area this morning (February 6).

Police have cordoned off a path in Stamford
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Investigations are ongoing and there will be increased patrols in the area. ”

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 478 of February 5.

