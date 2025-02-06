Police have cordoned off a town path near a residential area following reports of a rape.

Officers were called to Green Lane in Stamford at about 10.40pm yesterday (Wednesday, February 5) to reports of a rape.

The path in Stamford which links Holland Road and Kesteven Road has been cordoned off and officers remain in the area this morning (February 6).

Police have cordoned off a path in Stamford

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Investigations are ongoing and there will be increased patrols in the area. ”

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 478 of February 5.

