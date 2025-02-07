Home   Stamford   News   Article

Police cordon remains in place at scene of alleged rape near Christ Church Close and Holland Road, Stamford

By Lincs Online Reporter
news@lincsonline.co.uk
Published: 10:26, 07 February 2025
 | Updated: 10:56, 07 February 2025

Police officers remained at the scene of an alleged rape last night and into this morning (Friday).

A section of path between Holland Road and Christ Church Close, near Stamford’s orchard, was cordoned off following an incident at about 10.40pm on Wednesday (February 5).

A manned squad car has been parked either end of the section of path since then, to prevent anyone breaking through the police tape and walking through the crime scene.

A police car stationed at the crime scene this morning (Wednesday)

Further investigation of the scene by specialist officers is expected to take place today.

A few days ago, Lincolnshire Police announced it may have to axe frontline officers and support staff due to a £14 million deficit for the next financial year.

The stretch of path that has been cordoned off. Image: Google Maps

More as we have it.

