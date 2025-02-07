Police cordon remains in place at scene of alleged rape near Christ Church Close and Holland Road, Stamford
Police officers remained at the scene of an alleged rape last night and into this morning (Friday).
A section of path between Holland Road and Christ Church Close, near Stamford’s orchard, was cordoned off following an incident at about 10.40pm on Wednesday (February 5).
A manned squad car has been parked either end of the section of path since then, to prevent anyone breaking through the police tape and walking through the crime scene.
Further investigation of the scene by specialist officers is expected to take place today.
A few days ago, Lincolnshire Police announced it may have to axe frontline officers and support staff due to a £14 million deficit for the next financial year.
More as we have it.