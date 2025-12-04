A five-year old’s sudden collapse at school was not correctly investigated by police, according to a coroner’s latest report.

Benedict Blythe became seriously ill after reacting to cow’s milk protein at Barnack Primary School. He suffered an allergic reaction and died the same day in hospital.

Police attended the school alongside paramedics on December 1, 2021, and despite taking witness statements from staff members, officers failed to collect samples of Benedict’s vomit from the reception classroom.

Benedict Blythe with his younger sister, Etta. Photo: supplied

Coroner Elizabeth Gray, who earlier this year presided over an inquest into Benedict’s death, believes this failure is a matter of concern and has raised it in her ‘report to prevent future deaths’.

The report is now being sent to Cambridgeshire Police and to the Royal College of Pathologists.

It recommends that samples of vomit should be collected by police in cases of unexplained death, and retained for further investigation.

Benedict Blythe. Photo: supplied

During the eight-day inquest at Peterborough Town Hall in July, time was spent on evidence regarding a Mcvities biscuit eaten by Benedict. Production line testing and batch recordkeeping meant Mcvities was able to rule out the presence of milk allergens in the biscuit.

The jury also heard that cow’s milk may have been poured into Benedict’s cup instead of his own oat milk, which was kept in the same staff room fridge and given to him during morning breaktime.

This, the jury decided, was the most likely cause of Benedict’s anaphylaxis and death.

He had become ill rapidly, being sick and struggling to breathe. Staff and Benedict’s father performed CPR in the classroom before he was taken by ambulance to Peterborough City Hospital. He died just before 1pm.

Benedict Blythe with his mother, Helen, father, Pete, and sister Etta. Photo: supplied

In response to the coroner’s report recommendations, a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: "Our thoughts, as always, are with Benedict’s family in relation to this case.

“We’ve noted the findings of the report and its recommendation for us – and we will always look to discuss and review all relevant potential forensic opportunities together with our scenes of crime team.”

Benedict’s parents Helen and Pete Blythe, who live in Stamford, have been calling on the Government to protect children through Benedict’s Law.

This would make it mandatory to have an allergy policy in every school, staff allergy training including how to identify signs of a reaction, and respond quickly in an emergency, and spare adrenaline allergy pens in every school.