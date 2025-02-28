Police have provided an update on a number of investigations including an alleged rape, two deaths in the same street and criminal damage by a balaclava-clad man.

Lincolnshire Police has been investigating a number of incidents in the area over the past two months.

LincsOnline asked the force for updates on four separate incidents and can reveal the investigations all remain ongoing or have been closed.

Police in Northumberland Avenue on December 30

Death in Northumberland Avenue, Stamford - December 29

A woman in her 40s was found dead at a property in Northumberland Avenue, Stamford on December 29 prompting a police investigation.

A 50-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of murder but was released with no further action.

Police then announced they were investigating the incident as an unexpected death.

A spokesperson for the force said yesterday (February 27) that enquiries are ongoing.

Death Northumberland Avenue, Stamford - January 5

A week later a 48-year-old man died in the same street after Lincolnshire Police received a call reporting a concern for welfare.

This led to a 50-year-old man being arrested but he was released on police bail and the death was treated as unexpected.

At the time officers sought to reassure the public. They said: “We've assessed the risk to the wider public from a warning and informing perspective and there is nothing of concern in this case.”

“There are no updates at the moment and enquiries are ongoing,” said a spokesperson for the force yesterday (February 27).

Police have cordoned off a path in Stamford

Alleged rape in ‘black path’ area, Stamford - February 5

An investigation is ongoing into a report of a rape on February 5 in the area of ‘black path’, between Holland Road, Kesteven Road and Christ Church Close in Stamford.

Following the incident the area was cordoned off and police carried out house-to-house enquiries, during which they told residents they should not feel alarmed.

No arrests have been made and a police spokesperson confirmed yesterday (February 27) there is ‘nothing new to report at the moment’.

Police are investigating the criminal damage at Costa in Bourne. Photo: Jason Richardson

Criminal damage at Costa Coffee, Bourne - February 13

Despite having the name of the suspect who smashed more than 20 windows at Costa Coffee in Bourne, police have closed their investigation.

A balaclava-clad man launched the attack on the coffee shop on February 13 and was captured on camera by a number of witnesses.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Officers have conducted numerous enquiries into this incident as part of their investigation, including house-to-house enquiries, speaking with local businesses and witnesses, viewing CCTV and other footage, examining the scene, and following up on intelligence provided by the public, including names provided of potential suspects.

“All evidential lines of enquiry have been explored and nobody has been positively identified and the investigation is now completed.

“We remain open to fresh information, so if any new intelligence is shared with us, this will be looked into.”

Costa Coffee in Bourne is boarded up this morning following the criminal damage last night (February 13)

The force mistakenly told LincsOnline last week that a 39-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident.

However, no arrests had been made and the force issued an apology.

Earlier this month, Lincolnshire Police announced it may have to axe frontline officers and support staff due to a £14 million deficit for the next financial year.

Lincolnshire remains the worst funded force in the country due to a funding formula which leaves the county at a huge disadvantage by using metrics such as population density to calculate how much cash is allocated.