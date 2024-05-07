A technical glitch on the Lincolnshire Police website is mistakenly claiming that Stamford is not within its jurisdiction.

In the “Your Area” section of the force’s website, where users can report incidents in their locality, currently redirects anyone attempting to register the postcode PE9 – one of the most common postcodes in Stamford – to Leicestershire Police.

The issue was highlighted on X (formerly Twitter) by Stamford councillor and deputy leader of South Kesteven District Council, Richard Cleaver (Ind).

Anyone attempting to register the postcode PE9 was redirected to Leicestershire Police

Addressing the Lincolnshire Police X account, he wrote: “You need to improve the search facility on your webpage. YOU ARE responsible for policing Stamford!”

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police stated that the search function still worked properly if users typed the name of the town directly into the search bar.

South Kesteven District Council leader Richard Cleaver

They explained that the website is managed nationally and that the PE9 postcode covers up to five different bordering counties. The issue has been raised with the IT team for further review.

They noted that all the content was present and that they would strive to resolve any national issues that may arise.

Responding to Coun Cleaver, the force said on X: “Thank you for raising this. We do indeed cover Stamford, and we will look into fixing this search issue.”