The A1 has fully reopened after more than six hours of closures following a woman’s death on Friday morning.

A woman died after falling from a bridge at the A606 near Great Casterton shortly before 10am.

Leicestershire Police closed the A1 in both directions between the Great Casterton turn off and the A47, as well as the B1081 Casterton Road, both ways between Little Casterton Road and the A606 Empingham Road.

The A606 over the A1 was also closed as well as the A1. Photo: Roger Mortiss

The slip roads to the A1 from the A606 Oakham to Stamford road were also closed.

The northbound carriageway was reopened at around 1.30pm, but the southbound carriageway remained closed until aroudn 4.20pm.

The National Highways agency reported 50-minute delays and five-mile queues on the approach to the closure which is between between the A47 and the B1081 turn off.

National Highways reported five-mile queues on the approaches to the closure. Photo: Roger Mortiss

Traffic queuing on the northbound carriageway from the Tinwell bridge. Photo: Roger Mortiss

It also caused heavy traffic in Stamford town centre, and the AA also reported severe delays on the A606 between Empingham and Stamford.