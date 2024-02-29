Police are investigating the theft of Land Rover cars on Wednesday night.

A Land Rover Discovery was taken last night from the Stamford area, but was later recovered by police near Oakham after it had been fitted with different registration plates.

“This is a perfect example of the positives of having a tracker fitted to your vehicle,” said a spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police Rural Crime Action Team.

Police tracked down one of the two missing cars thanks to a security device

They are still hunting a Land Rover Range Rover which was also taken from the Stamford area on the same night.

The stolen car is silver/gold, with the registration of M8MMG.