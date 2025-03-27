A warning has been issued after reports of pigeons being shot in a town.

Lincolnshire Police is investigating several reports of pigeons being shot in Bourne.

The incidents have happened over the past week in the George Street, Recreation Road and Baldwin Grove area of the town and have left a number of birds wounded.

A pigeon: istock/tracielouise

A force spokesperson explained that a pigeon is a protected bird under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, and shooting one off the top of a roof or in a neighbour’s garden is dangerous and illegal.

They added: “To the person who is responsible, we will also use the Animal Welfare Act. Not only will you be prosecuted for firearms offences, wildlife and countryside act offences but also animal cruelty.

“We will seek to have you banned from keeping animals so if you have a dog or two you can pat them goodbye.”

Officers from the rural crime team are appealing for anyone with information to call Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting the crime number 25000172958 or email martin.green@lincs.police.uk.