Lincolnshire Police investigate Stamford theft from Gladwell and Patterson gallery

By Chris Harby
Published: 16:28, 03 December 2025

Police want to speak to a man about a theft from an art gallery.

A bronze hedgehog statue was taken from the Gladwell and Patterson Art Gallery, in Stamford, on August 8.

A man is believed to have concealed the statue in his trousers and left the High Street store without paying.

Police would like to speak to this man about the theft of a hedgehog statue

Anyone who knows the man, or has information, are asked to email Sgt Stewart Humm at stewart.humm@lincs.police.uk quoting the reference 25000480606.

