Police officers had their hands full when they helped to round-up a rather beefy customer.

Orpheus the bull had escaped from his field and was spotted around Wansford yesterday (Thursday, November 13).

Officers from Cambridgeshire Police’s Rural Crime Team were called in to help round-up the wandering bull.

Orpheus enjoyed a field trip around Wansford before being rounded-up by officers

A force social media post said: “This adventurous bull decided to take a little field trip yesterday in Wansford.

“Thankfully, our Rural Crime Team were on hand to help him moo-ve back home and reunite him safely with the farmer.

“Unfortunately, for Orpheus, the grass isn’t always greener beyond the fence!”