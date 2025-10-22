Police have named the victim of a suspected murder.

Nigel Booth, who was found in a first floor flat in Foundry Road, Stamford, had died in the early hours of yesterday (Tuesday, October 21).

An investigation into the death of the 67-year-old has been launched by Lincolnshire Police and his family has been informed.

Police in Foundry Road, Stamford, after a suspected murder. Photo: Iliffe Media

A 36-year old man, arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of murder, remains in custody. Police have been granted an extension to detain him as a suspect until the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers are continuing their appeal to anyone who was in the Foundry Road area between midnight and 2am on Tuesday, and who may have seen or heard anything. Detective inspector Mel Rooke, senior investigating officer, said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim.

People with information that police have not yet received can call Lincolnshire Police on 101 referring to incident 14 of October 21.

They can also email force.control@lincs.police.uk with incident 14 of October 21 in the subject line, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at CrimeStoppers-uk.org

If you would like to pay tribute to Nigel, email news@lincolnsine.co.uk