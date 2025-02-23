Police officers are at the scene of an unlicensed music event.

Northamptonshire Police officers were allied to Deenethorpe airfield, near Corby, just after 12.35am this morning (Sunday, February 23).

A road closure was put in place to prevent more people accessing the site, however due to the number of people already there, it was not possible to clear the site at the time without putting the public at risk.

Northamptonshire police officers are at the scene. Photo: iStock/Stephen Barnes

A police spokesperson said: “We appreciate the disturbance this event has caused to local communities and are working to shut it down, identify those responsible and to prosecute them.

“Several hundred people were already on the site when officers first arrived at around 1am.

“With the resources available to us at that point it was not possible to safely remove people during the hours of darkness, and we took measures to close the site off to anyone else arriving.”

Officers remain at the scene this afternoon. Anyone with information into the organisation of the event should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 and quote incident 19 of February 23.