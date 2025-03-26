Police officers have renewed their appeal for help following an assault.

CCTV images of two men were first released in December but officers are still hoping to trace them.

It is thought they could have information about an assault near Mama Liz’s in North Street, Stamford, on Saturday, December 14 just before midnight.

Lincolnshire Police are trying to identify these men.

Anyone who recognises the two men should contact DC Victoria Crawley by email at victoria.crawley@lincs.police.uk quoting 24000746809 in the subject heading or call 101.