A dog has died after being run over by an Audi.

The incident happened in Green Lane, Stamford, at 10.25am on Friday (October 24).

A white Audi TT car hit a small, long-haired dog, according to police. The dog died at the scene.

Police are appealing for the identity of this car driver after a dog was run over and died in Green Lane, Stamford. Photo: Stamford Police

A police spokesperson said they have been trying to identify and locate the driver of the vehicle, and are now appealing for any information or dash cam footage from the area that could help.

Anyone who can assist should email daniel.harbin@lincs.police.uk quoting the incident number 25000624793.