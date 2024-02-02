More than 500 cannabis plants were seized by police after shutting down a number of illegal factories.

Cambridgeshire Police carried out warrants yesterday (Thursday, February 1) in Stamford, Woodston, Walton, Bretton, Gunthorpe and Fletton.

The cannabis plants seized were worth up to £454,440.

Eight people were arrested on suspicion of being connected with the production of cannabis.

Sergeant Paul Delmer, of the Neighbourhood Support Team, said: “Thanks to the hard work of our officers, we were able to shut down multiple cannabis factories across the city.

“I would like to encourage the public in helping us locate these factories by looking out for the signs and reporting any concerns to us.”