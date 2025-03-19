A police station’s front enquiry office is closed while officers deal with an incident.

The office at Oakham Police station is usually open from 10am but will be closed this morning (March 19).

In a post on social media, Insp Darren Richardson said: “Unfortunately, due to an incident our local officers are dealing with, the front enquiry office at Oakham Police station will not be open from 10am as it usually is.

Oakham Police Station

“Once the incident is resolved the enquiry office will be open as usual.”

Anyone needing to report a crime can call 101, or 999 in an emergency.

Leicestershire Police has been contacted for more information.



