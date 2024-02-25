Home   Stamford   News   Article

Stamford, Bourne and Deeping Police warn of recent thefts of items from vehicles and offer security steps to owners

By Jenny Beake
-
Published: 10:16, 25 February 2024

A warning by police has been issued about thefts from vehicles and for owners to be aware.

Stamford Bourne and Deeping Police state they have had recent reports of thefts across the area.

People have been acting suspiciously with technical equipment trying to access keyless entry vehicles.

Police have issued a warning after a spate of thefts from vehicles
The force offers a few simple security steps that owners can take to keep their vehicle and what’s inside safe.

Visit https://www.lincs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention for further information.

