A warning by police has been issued about thefts from vehicles and for owners to be aware.

Stamford Bourne and Deeping Police state they have had recent reports of thefts across the area.

People have been acting suspiciously with technical equipment trying to access keyless entry vehicles.

Police have issued a warning after a spate of thefts from vehicles

The force offers a few simple security steps that owners can take to keep their vehicle and what’s inside safe.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

Visit https://www.lincs.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention for further information.

What do you think? Post your comments below.