Volunteers have planted hundreds of purple crocus bulbs that will bloom around their town next spring.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s members were supporting Rotary International’s Purple4Polio campaign, which aims to eradicate polio through vaccination.

They spent a weekend planting bulbs in public spaces throughout Stamford, which will create displays early next year to remind people of the ongoing campaign.

Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin's volunteers help plant crocus bulbs that will flower purple in spring. Photo: Supplied

Since 1988, Rotary has helped reduce the number of countries where polio is an issue from 125 to two: Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The crocuses symbolise purple dye placed on children's fingers after they receive the polio vaccine in developing countries.

Extreme cases of the highly infectious disease can cause muscle paralysis and an inability to breathe.

A spokesperson for The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s said: “The purple crocuses represent hope and the incredible progress we've made in the fight against polio.

"When they bloom next spring, they'll remind our community that we're part of a global movement to protect children everywhere from this devastating disease."