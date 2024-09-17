People believe two street signs should remain unchanged despite historical maps showing they display the wrong name.

Last week a debate broke out regarding the correct naming of a Stamford street with people questioning whether it is called Queen Street, Queens Street or Queen’s Street.

The signs at either end of the road say Queens but South Kesteven District Council believes this is an error and is looking at changing them to Queen Street.

The 'S' will be dropped from new street signs.

Ordinance Survey maps from 1889, 1929 and 1970 all support the council’s theory but many residents disagree.

Fifty-five percent of people who took part in an online poll at LincsOnline believe the road is called Queens Street and that the signs should be left as they are.

Only 27% of people supported the council’s view that the road is called Queen Street while 17% think it is spelled with an apostrophe.

An 1889 map shows Queen Street in Stamford. Photo: National Library of Scotland

Commenting on Facebook, Angie Smith said: “I’ve lived in the street for 30 years and as far as I’m concerned it’s Queens Street.”

Stephen Marsh added: “When will folk stop meddling with this town? We have happily lived with our quaint and quirky town for decades and that's its charm. Absolutely sick and tired of these stupid suggestions. Just leave Stamford alone.”

Royal Mail lists the address as Queen Street.

A map from 1970 shows Queen Street in Stamford. Photo: National Library of Scotland

