A pop-up charity Christmas card shop was officially opened on Saturday (November 1).

The Cards for Good Causes branch is in St John’s Church, Stamford from 9.30am until 4.30pm daily until Monday, December 22.

Customers can chose from a range of festive cards and gifts supporting more than 80 national and local charities, including new Braille cards with a donation to Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Co-managers at Stamford's Cards for Good Causes, Lesleyann Kinsey (far left) and Kate Riley (far right) with volunteers Jean Asher, Lesley Foulkes, Ellen Kemp, Roberta Richardson, Emma Starsmore and Margaret Johnson, and Pip Tiffin from Stamford MindSpace. Photo: Iliffe Media/Chris Lowndes

Cards for MindSpace Stamford, the mental wellbeing charity, will be available. They have been designed by Jacqui Culver and eight-year-old Freya Edmondson, winners of design competitions for local adults and children.

Wrapping paper, decorations and gifts are also available, and from Friday, November 28 to Saturday, December 14, there will be a Christmas Tree festival in the church, organised by Stamford Lions Club.

The pop-up Cards for Good Causes shop is run by volunteers and the Stamford branch is one of the biggest in the country. It started 26 years ago, in 1999.

The lighting in the church has been modernised since last year, meaning it will be easier for visitors to see the stock available, even on the darker winter days.