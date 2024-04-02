Two villages have been named among the 'poshest' for the second year in a row.

The Daily Telegraph has named the 48 poshest villages in each of Britain’s ceremonial counties.

Uffington, which has an average house price of £530,735, is named for Lincolnshire while Burley-on-the-Hill takes the top spot in Rutland with typical properties fetching £651,419.

The Bertie Arms, Uffington

In the feature, Uffington is described as a 'lively community', with a thatched pub - The Bertie Arms - and an annual scarecrow festival.

Its closeness to Stamford and Burghley House, Gardens, Horse Trials and Golf Club also add to its ‘posh appeal’.

Burley's mansion and 'fascinating local history' are listed among the reasons for its charm, as well as its proximity to Rutland Water.

Richard Adams took this photo of Burley on the Hill

Plans have been created for a wildlife and nature reserve featuring wolves, bears and lynx on 1,000-acres of farmland between the Oakham bypass and Burley Wood.

Two towns in Lincolnshire were named among the top places to live in the Midlands in The Sunday Times’ annual Best Places to Live guide.

Do you agree with the ratings? Let us know in the comments.






