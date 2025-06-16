The future running of Stamford Post Office will become a little clearer in the coming weeks - but it will not be closing.

The branch in All Saints’ Place was named as one of 108 impacted as the result of a transformation plan for the business.

Stamford post office. Photo: Google

The New Deal for Postmasters is a five-year plan which, the Post Office says, would significantly increase postmasters’ total annual income through revenue sharing and strengthen their role in the direction of the organisation.

That was announced in November 2024 and in the meantime, the new operators for 75 branches have been resolved and announced.

A Post Office spokesperson told the Mercury this week: “We are announcing plans to franchise Post Offices that we currently operate in different tranches. We have currently announced who the new operators will be for 75 out of 108 of our Directly Managed Branches (DMBs).

“We will make further waves of announcements in coming weeks for the other 33 branches, including Stamford.

“We can confirm that there will be no branch closures for DMB branches.”

Nigel Railton, chairperson of the Post Office, said it has a 360-year history of public service and wanted to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters.

He added: “We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.

“The value postmasters deliver in their communities must be reflected in their pockets, and this Transformation Plan provides a route to adding more than £250million annually to total postmaster remuneration by 2030, subject to government funding.”

A new panel comprising serving postmasters will help the business to improve the support and training it provides to postmasters.