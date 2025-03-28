A new project will teach children about the creatures living in a river.

East Mercia Rivers Trust has stationed five rubbing posts around Stamford Meadows which feature aquatic creatures found in the Welland and Millstream rivers.

To use the posts, people should place a piece of paper on top of the laser-etched motif and use a pencil or crayon to shade over the area, which will create a drawing.

Stamford Town Councillor Ed Fancourt and executive director of East Mercia Rivers Trust Rachel Butler

Rachel Butler, chief executive of the trust, said: “It’s important to East Mercia Rivers Trust that we inspire the future custodians of our natural environment to appreciate and understand it.

“The rubbing posts are designed to teach children about local wildlife while offering a fun, hands-on activity.”

The posts also feature information boards which include details about the creatures.

Pupils at Malcolm Sargent are the first to try the new rubbing posts

Stamford Town Councillor Ed Fancourt said: “The Meadows are a valuable community asset, and these rubbing posts are a great way for children to get outdoors, explore nature, and learn about the creatures living in our rivers.”



