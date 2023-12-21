Power cuts are affecting hundreds of homes and businesses across the area.

A large area to the east of Stamford, including Uffington and Essendine, is without power according to the National Grid.

More than 400 properties went off just before 10am and are expected to be without power until about 1pm.

A power cut is affecting a wide area east of Stamford. Image: National Grid

Another area, east of the A1 between Ryhall and Stretton, is also without power due to an overhead power cable being damaged.

These 250 properties are estimated to have electricity restored by 3.30pm.

A further 170 homes in the Saltby area, west of the A1 at Colsterworth, have also had an outage. National Grid had said these homes were likely to have power restored very soon.

Power cuts are affecting an area between Ryhall and Stretton. Image: National Grid

A warning for high winds today (Thursday, December 21) has been issued by the Met Office. Gusts in the Stamford area are up to 48mph.

It is forecast to be windy in the run-up to Christmas, with a breezy Christmas Day also in store.