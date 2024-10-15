Hospital staff have been recognised for their outstanding work in the gynaecology and urology departments.

Macmillan urological consultant Jyoti Shah was named as Stamford Hospital’s health hero during an awards ceremony last week.

Colleagues from Stamford’s gynaecology outpatient service were named team of the year.

Jyoti Shah was named Stamford and Rutland Hospital's health hero at the North West Anglia Outstanding Achievement Awards

Both award were presented at Peterborough Cathedral during North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust’s Outstanding Achievement Awards.

Chief executive officer Hannah Coffey said: “I’m incredibly proud of our outstanding staff. The quality of the nominations across a wide variety of categories was truly remarkable and it was fantastic to celebrate such great achievements.

“It felt very special to honour our staff in such a magnificent setting and I would like to thank all our nominees and winners for the dedication and care they provide to our patients and each other.”

The Stamford gynaecology outpatient team was named Team of the Year at the North West Anglia Outstanding Achievement Awards

The health hero winner was voted for by the public.

During the past year Miss Shah has introduced a one-stop prostate clinic at Stamford Hospital which has already identified 100 cases of prostate cancer.

The patient who nominated her said: “Miss Shah was awarded an MBE from King Charles at the beginning of the year and how deserving she is. Her services to medicine and the work she has done in the screening and diagnosis of cancer patients in the local community is inspiring.

“Miss Shah leads the way in the fight against prostate cancer, seeing dozens of men boarding the mobile clinics for on-the-spot prostate health checks.”

The gynaecology team was recognised for its community to helping a new GP-led clinic for vulnerable women.

The clinic has helped to increase the uptake of cervical screening tests from 19% to 93% and also offered support for women who need to attend a colposcopy clinic.

The outpatients team help by organising transport, a separate waiting room and ensuring patients have an all-female experience to put them at ease.

A spokesman said: “This idea has not only increased patient uptake but also reduced the possibility of patients needing much more extensive cancer treatment, or only being eligible for palliative care.

“ The GPs would not be able to run the clinic without the excellent work of our Stamford gynaecology outpatient team.”

