The Prime Minister has called on councils to use high quality materials when fixing potholes.

Shailesh Vara, Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire, called on the government to ensure high quality specifications are in place when repairing roads.

He raised his concerns during Prime Minister’s Questions yesterday (May 22) that often when roads are repaired in his constituency, it is with an inferior material which can cause the problem to return in a few months.

Shailesh Vara, Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire, speaks about potholes in Prime Minister's Questions. Photo: UK Parliament

Mr Vara noted it’s the same in many areas across the country.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the MP that £8 billion, which has been reallocated from HS2 funding, will help create smoother and safer roads.

Mr Sunak, who yesterday announced a general election, added: “I agree with my right honourable friend that it is of the utmost importance that these repairs are completed with high quality materials and I join him in calling on Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council to deliver these for residents.”

