Stamford Dog Show returns to The Meadows
Tails were wagging as hundreds of pooches descended on Stamford Meadows for an annual dog show.
Stamford Dog Show returned yesterday (September 15), attracting more than 1,500 pet owners accompanied by their four-legged friends.
The show, organised by the Stamford Methodist Church, started with an open air church service, followed by pedigree and novelty classes.
There were also games for dogs including musical mats and sausage catching and for their owners a range of food stalls and fair rides.
Conan Lewis, chairperson of the dog show committee, said: “The day was absolutely superb.
“The feedback from competitors and judges was excellent.”
Proceeds from the show will be split between the Nixon Memorial Hospital in Sierra Leone, Bumps and Beyond and the Mutts Nutts Rescue.
Do you have a story? Email news@lincsonline.co.uk.