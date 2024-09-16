Tails were wagging as hundreds of pooches descended on Stamford Meadows for an annual dog show.

Stamford Dog Show returned yesterday (September 15), attracting more than 1,500 pet owners accompanied by their four-legged friends.

The show, organised by the Stamford Methodist Church, started with an open air church service, followed by pedigree and novelty classes.

2nd Stamford Scouts at the dog show

There were also games for dogs including musical mats and sausage catching and for their owners a range of food stalls and fair rides.

Conan Lewis, chairperson of the dog show committee, said: “The day was absolutely superb.

“The feedback from competitors and judges was excellent.”

Kyra Evitts with Phoenix having a treat

Proceeds from the show will be split between the Nixon Memorial Hospital in Sierra Leone, Bumps and Beyond and the Mutts Nutts Rescue.

Albert, Jess and Lottie Williams and Lucy Honey with their dogs

Jake Smalley, Elli Bush and Mia Wilmer with Pippa

The dogs played musical mats

