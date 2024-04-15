A number of keen gardeners and bakers held onto their titles at a popular spring show.

Stamford Horticultural Society hosted its annual event at the United Reformed Church in Broad Street on Saturday.

People were invited to showcase their talents across a range of areas from homegrown flowers, bulbs and produce to cookery, handicrafts and photography.

Committee members Jean Orpin and Sue Lee

A virtual section, which was first introduced during the pandemic, allowed members to photograph heavy pots and features in their gardens, while those entering the floral art section were challenged to create a Parisian-themed display in recognition of this year’s Olympic Games.

Show secretary John Mitchell said: “There were just under 200 entries to the show with the cookery and photography sections being particularly popular. The entries for the daffodils and narcissi section were noticeably down on last year due to their earlier flowering with the exceptionally mild winter.”

The guest presenter for the event was Tim Walker, the owner of Walkers Books. Support was also given by Miranda Rock from the Burghley House Preservation Trust, John Dunn at Harrison and Dunn, Nick Hamilton at Barnsdale Gardens and Colette Williams-Moore at Stamford Barber Shop who donated raffle prizes to help fund the show.

Liz Cooke

Prize winners were:

Bronwen Leonard - WR Belton Cup for the most points in the daffodil and narcissi section; The Daffodil Society Medal for the best daffodil and narcissi exhibit

Dai Lewis - Daffodil Diplomas for the best pot of daffodils and narcissi; the John Freeman Memorial Trophy for the most points in tulips and other bulbs; the Notcutts Trophy for the most points in flowers and foliage

Bob Back shows off one of his leeks

John Mitchell - Best Exhibit Award in tulips and other bulbs; John Bloom Certificate for the most points in the members section; Newage Award for the most points in show

Eric Kendrick - E Steel Cup for the best exhibit in flowers and foliage

Bob Beck and John Mitchell - Garden News Spade for the most points in the kitchen garden section

Show secretary John Mitchell with his prize-winning tulips

Kay Bamford - Floral Art Trophy; Best Exhibit Floral Art

Kitty Beck - Carol Collins Trophy for the most points in the cookery section

Victoria Valentine - Evelyn Hirst Trophy for the most points in the handicraft section; Best Exhibit in the handicrafts section

Kay Bamford won prizes for the best floral art

Simone Williams - June Griffiths Trophy for the most points in photography:

The society’s next meeting will take place on Thursday, May 2 at Christ Church in Green Lane, Stamford, when Geoff Hodge will give a talk on”muck and magic”. The meeting starts at 7.30pm and is open to non-members priced £2.