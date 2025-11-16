Readers have been sharing their views about what’s in the news.

Bollards or ANPR cameras?

We do not need to spend thousands of pounds on bollards or automatic number plate recognition cameras (ANPR) in Stamford High Street.

There are ‘legal signs’ at every entrance to the High Street and it is an offence to fail to comply with their orders.

What is needed is someone to enforce these but there are no wardens, no police.

D Daly

Ketton

Trust developments bring dismay

How ironic it was to watch the episode of ‘Great Estates From Above’ which featured Burghley House with its beautiful parkland developed over the centuries.

At the same time the trustees of the Cecil Estate Family Trust are dispensing with so much of the land it owns to the north of Stamford for the projected enormous solar development, Kilnside, as well as the numerous acres for the Ermine Fields housing estate, both to the great dismay of local residents.

Sandy Williamson-Noble

Pickworth

Problem of dogs off leads

I’m sure I’m not the only one who gets fed up with being told a stranger’s dog is ‘just being friendly’ when it wipes its face/front paws on me, uninvited.

So far this year I’ve had muddy paws mess up clean clothes on three occasions, and had an item of clothing ripped by a dog’s claws.

Many dog-owners seem to feel entitled to let their pets jump up, sit their unwiped bottoms on seats in pubs and cafes, and enter shops with food, clothing and other products I’d not like to be ‘dog-licked’.

My biggest concern, though, is that dogs exercised on long leads, or let off the lead, could frighten or hurt a small child, whose face is nearer to the claws and jaws. People say they ‘know their animal’ - right up until the point they realise they don’t.

S Baker

Stamford

The cost of us merging

A recent report that the South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter has been accused of bullying the leader of Rutland County Council Gale Waller into accepting his local government reform plans to merge South Kesteven with Rutland, comes as no surprise to the ignored SKDC taxpayer.

Coun Baxter, without consulting residents, offered up South Kesteven taxpayers to join Rutland’s.

He has said any merger carries ‘a risk’ to SKDC. So what exactly is that risk?

At public engagement meetings she held in Rutland and Stamford, Alicia Kearns MP was informed on more than one occasion by residents that SKDC and its taxpayers could not afford Rutland's adult social care bill.

Coun Ramsey Ross of Rutland County Council has already stated that residents need to look very carefully at long-term adult social care overheads and how, in the future, they will be affordable.

The merger between Rutland and SKDC has always been a non-starter, as the final council meetings by Rutland and SKDC at the end of the month will show.

Name and address supplied



Need to keep people in town

In all honesty the more property, South Holland District Council can own the better as the town is out of control. Outside property owners are not interested in the town or the area, it's all about getting rent.



And that's the problem. There are over 15 barber shops 13 minimarkets, nail bars tanning shops - nothing to keep people in the town.



Perfect scenario, you decide to come and see the flower parade either by car or coach, you park up walk into town and say to the wife/husband ‘Oh while we are here, I'm getting my hair cut while you get some veggies’. Really it's about keeping them in town and spending money in shops that entice.



Tony Dean



via email



Concern over pensioners this winter



The National Pensioners Convention [NPC] is deeply concerned by media reports that the Chancellor is considering a drastic 40% cut to funding for energy efficiency measures.



According to sources, the Government is thinking of diverting funds from its flagship Warm Homes Plan to finance short-term reductions in energy, using existing schemes.



The NPC and our End Fuel Poverty Coalition partners believe this move would have far-reaching consequences for millions of older and vulnerable UK households. Estimates suggest it would effectively reduce the total energy efficiency pot by £8.7 billion over five years.



Jan Shortt, General Secretary of the NPC said: “We urge the Chancellor to rethink any cuts she is considering and engage with concerned stakeholders before making decisions that could have a profound impact on the nation’s most vulnerable. We stand ready to work with the Government to find fair, effective solutions that protect both the immediate and long-term interests of older people, and all those at risk of fuel poverty.”



The Government’s Warm Homes Plan, with a budget of £13.2 billion, was designed to provide critical support for social housing, heat pumps, home upgrade loans, and local authority-led retrofit schemes. These are initiatives NPC and the End Fuel Poverty Coalition consider key to tackling the problem of cold, damp homes that disproportionately affect older people and those in fuel poverty.



The NPC agrees with the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, which has commented: “Any cuts to the Warm Homes Plan or other programmes to improve housing conditions would be a short-sighted act of betrayal by the Chancellor. These electorally popular policies can help bring down energy usage in a safe way and improve the energy efficiency of the homes of people in fuel poverty.



We obviously understand the urgent need to cut energy bills, but the Chancellor appears to be listening to the wrong people. It is entirely possible for the Government to help reduce energy bills, but Ministers need to look in the right place for changes. We would be happy to talk to the Chancellor about our recommendations.”



Rodney Sadd

Crowland

Thanks for support

On behalf of Doris Banham Dog Rescue we would like to say thank you to everyone who supported us on Saturday, November 1, when we held our Christmas Tombola in the Sir Isaac Newton Centre.

We raised a fantastic amount of almost £800. We were really chuffed with that amount.

Every penny will go directly to the vital needs and care of our dogs.

We have one more date in the centre this year on Friday, December 5.

So, if possible, please come along and help to support us as we hold another Christmas Tombola and tabletop sale.

Anne Lockwood

Volunteer at Doris Banham Dog Rescue

Homeless helpers deserve recognition

I go to Grantham Passage on a regular basis and there is so much that could be said with regards to their appeal for Christmas help.

There are people in that charitable outfit who deserve medals for what they do.

If I spot somebody sleeping rough, their volunteers will come out with tents and food; they will stand on their heads to sort out benefits for them.

They don’t just do a meal each day, they give their time for nothing to help anybody vulnerable or homeless.

They really deserve full recognition; they’ve gone above and beyond to help people in the face of government cutbacks when people are really struggling.

Karen Oldham

Grantham



