A large wooden cross was carried through a town’s streets with a parade of followers and hundreds of onlookers.

More than 200 people flocked to Stamford High Street this afternoon (March 29) to take part in the Easter Walk of Witness, an event which has been taking place in the town for decades to mark Good Friday.

A makeshift stage displayed the cross and was used for readings and prayers by members of the Churches Together community.

The procession led by Bob Black walks up Stamford High Street

The crowd joined in hymns accompanied by music from the Church Together Band.

Mirroring the final hours of Jesus’ life, the wooden cross was then taken by Bob Black, who has carried it for the past two years, on a route along High Street and Broad Street.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox every morning - sign up to The Briefing here

At the top of Ironmonger Street the cross was put down while a hymn was sung.

The procession in Star Lane

Hearing the drums, many passers-by stopped to watch and film the procession which carried on through Red Lion Square and onto the High Street once again.

The cross was installed back into place atop the van and red fabric was attached to it.

As further readings were given, there was a sudden April shower but people were undeterred. Instead they put up hoods and brollies or sheltered in shop doorways.

The event was brought to a close with a prayer by the Rev Anthony Laotan, vicar of Christ Church, who spoke about how every day should be a walk of witness.

People followed the cross from Broad Street into Red Lion Square

“Every day we carry the cross. It is no longer an emblem of death but an emblem of life,” he said.

Rob Shaw of Churches Together said he was impressed with the turnout and described the success of the event as testament to the hard work of many people.

The crowd joined in The Lord's Prayer before dissipating.

More than 200 people attended

The cross arrives in Broad Street

The heavy cross was carried by Bob Black. Photo: Alan Walters

The Churches Together Band. Photo: Alan Walters

The Stamford Walk of Witness

Bob Black carries the cross

Rev Anthony Laotan of Christ Church Stamford leads a prayer

The procession walked through the market in Broad Street

There was a downpour of rain but the service continued

Mark Nicholls and John Chambers

The cross

Did you attend the event? Let us know in the comments.