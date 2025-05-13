A local cast and director are one performance away from reaching a national theatre final.

Stamford-based director Matthew Clift and a three-strong cast headed to Stone, in Staffordshire, on Saturday to perform in the quarter-finals of the All England Theatre Festival.

Having won the regional heat with Matthew’s authorised adaptation of Howard Brenton’s Warmind, the production was named runner-up at the Crown Wharf Theatre last weekend to book its place in the semi-finals.

Actors Ben Stroud and Nikki Amory (right) with lighting designer, Jess Dalton and the runners-up trophy

They will take place on Saturday, May 24 at the Little Theatre, in Leicester - the same venue which hosted their successful regional heat.

The production is now just one away from being performed at the English final of one-act plays which will feature the best companies from across the country.

Matthew Clift

Last month, the cast of Ben Stroud, from Market Deeping, Ellie Dickinson, from Oakham, and Peterborough-based actress Nikki Amory earned three nominations and an award at the Birmingham and District Theatre Guild One Act Play Festival.



