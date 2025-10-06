A husband-and-wife team who have been helping businesses stand out with ‘exciting’ merchandise have marked a new chapter by opening their first office in Stamford.

WhiteLight’s new space at 114 Wharf Road was officially launched on Friday with the help of the town mayor Coun Amanda Wheeler, who cut the ribbon.

Jon and Nikki Britton together have more than 50 years of experience creating merchandise for global brands such as Coca-Cola, Mastercard, Nestlé, Jaguar and Land Rover – expertise they now bring to their own business.

Whitelight was opened by Coun Amanda Wheeler, the mayor of Stamford. Picture: Martyna Wiecha

The company was founded by Jon Britton in 2019 and last year he was joined by his wife, Nikki.

Until recently, the duo ran their firm from their Stamford home, but decided it was time to move the business closer to the town centre.

"I was born in Stamford and our children went to school here, so we decided to bring our global business to the town.” said Nikki.

Jon and Nikki Britton have launched their first office in Wharf Road. Picture: Martyna Wiecha

“We want our clients to see Stamford and to provide employment opportunities here.

“Our goal is to take away the pain away because often promotional merchandise is not somebody’s singular job - it’s either part of marketing or part of HR.”

The duo, who met in 1998 while working for the same promotional company in London, now produce merchandise such as pens, bottles and notebooks for companies including Sail GB, Trafalgar House and, most recently, ECB Cricket 100.

The husband-and-wife team together have 50 years of experience promoting brands

Some of the merchandise

Some of the merchandise

Whitelight is one of several new businesses to have recently opened in Stamford.

Last month, the mayor cut the ribbon at Magnet Kitchens.

Coun Wheeler said: “It’s great to see another local business open in Stamford.

“I love the sustainability of the products and hope that Stamford businesses will look locally for their promotional merchandise, supporting the local economy and cutting down on plastic waste and unnecessary mileage.”

Whitelight’s new office was previously home to a denture clinic, which moved after a car crashed into the building.

