Proposals that give people the chance to design their own homes have been reduced after plans were refused last year.

Distinctive Developments seeks residents' views on proposals for seven building plots on unused land at Moor Lane, South Witham.

The scheme, if approved, would give people the chance to design and build their own homes.

The site, marked in red.

The developers say that South Kesteven’s Custom Self Build Register shows there is a "significant number” of residents searching for a building plot, however the demand “continues to be unmet”.

The proposals also state that existing trees and hedgerow will be retained in order to “maintain the rural nature and character of the area”.

An artistic impression of what the homes could like in the previous plans. Image: Staniforth Architects

An artist's impression of what homes at the completed development might look like in the previous plans. Image: Staniforth Architects

The developers initially applied to South Kesteven District Council last year to deliver up to nine self-build plots on the same land, however these plans were refused following several concerns raised by other parties.

Several of these concerns were raised by South Witham Parish Council. These were that it was a loss of agricultural land, the site could flood, and it was out of character for the area.

Find out about planning applications that affect you at the Public Notice Portal

Planning officers found that although the initial plans were only outlining plans and more detailed proposals would be submitted later, officers said the development would not be in keeping with the surrounding homes.

The proposed layout of the self-build development in the previous plans. Image: Staniforth Architects

Although the site was already subject to flooding, officers didn’t see flooding as a problem as developers proposed soakways to resolve the surface water flooding.

Anyone who would like to submit comments to Distinctive Developments on the proposals needs to email info@distinctivedevelopments.co.uk.

The deadline to do this is by Wednesday, April 2.