A psychic medium has rescheduled his show because it clashes with tonight’s England football match.

Glenn Rawnsley was due to appear at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre this evening (Wednesday, July 10) but England’s progress in Euro 2024 means the team will be playing against the Netherlands tonight from 8pm.

To avoid the clash, Glenn’s appearance has been rescheduled.

Glenn Rawnsley

A statement on the theatre’s Facebook page says: “Please note due to the football this Wednesday we have moved the Glenn Rawnsley psychic medium show to Wednesday, July 24 at 7.30pm.”

Ticket holders who are unable to attend the rescheduled show should call the box office on 01780 766455 or email info@stamfordcornexchange.co.uk