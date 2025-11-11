A pub has apologised after a firework at its Bonfire Night display misfired and exploded above a section of spectators on Wednesday (November 5).

About 800 adults and children turned out at the White Hart, in Ufford, which has put on an annual fundraising display for the last four years.

But the first firework of the night, a rocket, turned back towards the edge of the crowd and detonated in a tree.

The White Hart in Ufford

“We finished our car park extension this year, so we were able to fire the fireworks from a different location, further away from the crowd,” said general manager Daniel Wade.

“But really regrettably, the first firework misfired, corkscrewed and did a U-turn. It went up away from the crowd, then did a U-turn and hit a tree.”

A number of guests reported burns to their clothes and exposed skin as well as singed hair.

Daniel said a small branch had fallen and scratched a boy’s cheek, while others suffered from shock.

“People underneath the tree were quite understandably, really scared because fireworks went off above their heads,” he said.

“Nobody was seriously hurt, thankfully, the firework didn't hit anybody.

“There was quite a bit of burning on clothes and exposed skin. Thankfully because it was colder weather, most people were wrapped up, so it was mainly on clothing.”

On-duty St John Ambulance volunteers helped people in the crowd, and the next morning the pub put a post on its Facebook page asking those affected to get in touch.

Proceeds from the night will go to Macmillan Cancer Support, but the White Hart has also offered to make donations, for those involved, to the charities of their choice.

They have also been invited for a meal at the pub.

“We just wanted to make sure that anybody we hadn't been able to see on the night we could get contact details from,” Dan said.

“In total, we've had five families come forward and say they felt really affected by it, but they acknowledged it was an accident.”

The pub will also contact the makers of the rocket as part of its investigation.

“We have the offending firework, so we'll be going back to the manufacturers to try and understand what happened and, obviously, make sure we don't ever use that product again,” Daniel said.

He said staff had tried to make the event safer this year and carried out a full risk assessment.

Pre-ticketing was introduced and more parking was put on to reduce the burden on the village.

But despite positive feedback, Daniel admits they are unsure whether to hold the event next year.

“There were many other families who enjoyed the day and felt that we had improved upon the event we did last year,” he said.

“So I think there is a call for us to do it again and just improve. And some of the families affected have said they don't want this to stop and appreciate how we’ve handled it.

“But for us, there’s a big question mark about whether or not we're willing to take that risk because we want this to be a joyous occasion and a fun event.”

Daniel added: “We have high standards, and when we fall short of those standards, for whatever reason, if it's food, if it's drink, if it's an event, we always try to make recompense.

“We make mistakes, we're human. We see nearly a thousand people a week, so we're never going to be perfect, but we try and just acknowledge it and do the right thing and then take a lesson from it.

“Whether that lesson means we do it again next year or not, we don't know just yet.”