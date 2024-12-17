A man who struck a customer in the face with a glass after refusing to leave a pub has received a suspended jail sentence.

Luke Keegan, 20, was asked to leave the Lord Burghley in Broad Street, Stamford, on October 6 after shouting at another customer.

Lincoln Crown Court heard Keegan began "mouthing off" after being asked to leave the pub and shouted "the Keegans are ruling Stamford”.

The Lord Burghley in Broad Street, Stamford. Photo: Google

Keegan refused the pleas of staff to leave the pub and then brought his glass down on the face of the other customer, who had complained about his behaviour.

The court was told other people in the pub then helped staff remove Keegan.

Police arrested Keegan at his home but he declined to make any comment during interview.

The victim suffered cuts to his face which were covered by his beard, the court heard.

Keegan, of Lambeth Walk, Stamford, admitted affray.

Neil Sands, mitigating for Keegan, said: "I accept on my client's behalf that this obviously passes the custody threshold. To suggest otherwise would be ridiculous.

"But this is a young man with no previous convictions who is suitable for rehabilitation."

Sentencing Keegan to 15 months’ imprisonment suspended for two years, Recorder Malcom Gibney told Keegan he was lucky not to have been charged with a more serious offence of wounding, calling it “wanton violence against a man having a night out with his wife” and warned him "you don't want to be in prison at this time”.

"You were mouthing off and smacked this man in the face with a glass. Fortunately the injuries were not as serious as they could have been."

Keegan must also complete 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days, a 12-month mental health treatment order and a six-month drugs rehabilitation order.