A pub which occupies one of the oldest buildings in the area has been voted among the UK’s cosiest.

Research by a railway company places The Tobie Norris in St Paul’s Street, Stamford, fifth overall when it comes to the ‘cosiness factor’.

Computer technology was used to scan Google reviews of 200 of the UK’s most historic and picturesque pubs.

Pub owner Mick Thurlby inside the Tobie Norris, Stamford

When it found words such as ‘authentic’, ‘rustic’ and ‘cosy’, a score was notched up.

Behind the research is South Western Railway, which gave The Tobie Norris a cosiness score of 77%.

The Royal Standard of England in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, was rated cosiest of all, scoring 99%.

Cosiness scores were calculated by analysing the sentiments of customer reviews, taking into account ambience, quietness, comfort and Sunday dinners.

The Tobie Norris had 500 of its Google reviews scanned, and while it didn’t do so well on ‘quietness’ it scored well for its ambience.

The building in St Paul’s Street dates from 1280 and was once a bell foundry owned by the Tobie Norris family.

Before it became The Tobie Norris pub it was the RAFA Club for Stamford.