Pub landlords will bid farewell to their customers this weekend.

Nigel and Gillian Theodore, who run The Whistlestop pub in Tallington, announced on social media this week that they will be leaving on Sunday (August 25).

The couple took over the village pub in 2017.

Nigel and Gillian Theodore (fifth and sixth from the left) are leaving The Whistlestop in Tallington. They are pictured at a cheque presentation earlier this year.

A statement on Facebook said: “This is the hardest post we have ever had to do, but unfortunately Sunday will be our last day of trading at The Whistlestop. We would like to thank each and every one of you for your support but we feel now is the time to move on and do something a little different.

“We would like to invite everyone to our leaving party on Sunday from 3pm.”

The couple recently handed over £1,780 to the Peterborough Parkinson’s group having been inspired to support the charity by a customer who has the condition.