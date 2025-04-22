The landlords of a multi-award-winning pub have been presented with a certificate marking their latest achievement.

Jamie and Linda Betts own and run The Railway Inn, Ketton, and since arriving behind the bar in October 2019 they have impressed locals and competition judges alike.

Their most recent celebration with regulars came with the arrival of the Pub of the Year award for Rutland, presented by members of the Campaign For Real Ale’s (Camra) Rutland branch.

Linda and Jamie Betts, landlords of The Railway Inn, with their Pub of the Year certificate

It is the second year in a row that The Railway Inn has taken the title, and the third since Jamie and Linda took over the pub. Runner up this year was The Wheatsheaf in Oakham.

“Presentation night was very enjoyable,” said Jamie, adding that they were delighted to have won the award.

“This was the third time we’ve made this achievement in four years. We now go onto the regional finals.”

Camra judges acknowledged the couple’s “hard work, dedication and skill in running such a great pub”.

The Railway will now go through to regional Pub of the Year judging.

Previously Jamie and Linda’s pub has won Camra regional and seasonal awards.