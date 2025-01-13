An empty village pub is on the market for £650,000.

The former The Exeter Arms pub in Easton-on-the-Hill is on the market with Rutland-based Pepperdine and Freckingham Commercial Property Agents.

Alongside a restaurant which can seat up to 80 diners, the pub has six bedrooms and multiple ground floor trading rooms.

The Exeter Arms in Easton-on-the-Hill. Photo: Google

There is also a beer garden and patio area, and a large car park.

The Stamford Road pub most recently operated as a Mediterranean and fine dining restaurant called El Camino which opened in September 2023 and closed 14 months later.

A post on social media on the day of the closure explained that ‘external pressures meant the timing for this adventure simply didn’t work out’.

It added: “This is only a chapter in the story and like all good novels there is more to come.

“I have a passion for the industry of hospitality and will be exploring what’s next when I’m ready.

“For now it’s time to reflect on things and know that there’s good times still to come.”



