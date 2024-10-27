A new book of walks is doing its bit to support pubs by having one at the end of every route.

Will Hetherington has explored field paths and country lanes to come up with the 15 ‘refreshing rambles’ in the Rutland and Stamford area.

They range in distance and difficulty but have one thing in common - they all start and finish at a pub.

Walking books author Will Hetherington lives in Stamford

Will, who lives in Stamford, said: “What could be better than arriving at a cosy village pub on a cold winter’s day, after a country stroll, and finding a crackling fire and a friendly face behind the bar?

“At a time when the hospitality industry is under more pressure than ever, this is a chance to get some exercise, learn more about the area and put something back into the local economy.

“I firmly believe we should support our pubs. After all, it’s a case of use them or lose them.

Will's Pub Walks is available in local shops

“Walking is good for the body and mind, so why not make it good for the economy too?”

For those who really enjoy their pubs, there is a mile-and-a-half stroll around Ryhall and Belmesthorpe, where three pubs can be found, while a real thirst can be worked up on much longer routes in the valleys of the River Chater and River Welland.

Among the other attractions noted in the book are limestone cottages and historic churches.

The book, which is fourth in the Will’s Walks series, is out in time for Christmas and is priced £10.95 in shops across the area.

Will Hetherington's book of pub walks is out now

