CCTV cameras could be positioned at a town’s public toilets to prevent vandalism and abuse.

If approved, the cameras at the entrance to the facilities in Red Lion Square, Stamford, would record footage but not necessarily be monitored ‘live’.

Members of Stamford Town Council were told at a meeting in the town hall on Monday that two cameras were recommended in ‘key’ locations: one in the office used by operatives for Stamford Town Council, and the other covering the outer door onto the street.

The toilets in Red Lion Square could have two CCTV cameras. Photo: Iliffe Media

Town clerk Sarah Dorson explained the purpose of the cameras was not to make sure operatives were doing the work they should be, but because they were lone workers who have been subjected to aggressive behaviour from members of the public in the past.

Mrs Dorson added that their mobile phones were not the newest, and staff at the town hall sometimes struggled to get hold of them, adding to welfare concerns.

“Neither of the cameras would be pointing into the toilets. The one outside would be a deterrent to vandalism and theft. In the past, someone stole all the toilet paper, and the baby changing unit was vandalised,” she said.

The toilets in Red Lion Square, Stamford. Photo: Iliffe Media

The cost of the two cameras and installation would be £3,095. Any monitoring would be carried out by existing town hall staff.

Commenting on the fact that Stamford Town Council only took over responsibility for the Red Lion Square toilets last year, Coun Max Sawyer said: “I’m inclined to support this, if reluctantly, as taking on an ‘asset’ does lead to unforeseen expenditure, which is perhaps a lesson for the future.”

Coun Amanda Wheeler, mayor of Stamford, pointed out that the town council is in the process of transferring ownership of the other CCTV cameras it owns - at Stamford Recreation Ground - to South Kesteven District Council, which owns numerous cameras in the town, monitored at Grantham Police Station.

Coun Peter Copley said cameras at the toilets would be a deterrent against crime but might not please the operatives.

“If I was an operative and had my little office, is it a good thing for my boss to be monitoring me? It seems to be a ‘spy in the camp’ for our operatives. There has got to be a better way.”

Coun Habib Rahman said, as paid staff, operatives have a duty to answer their phones when called by the person in charge.

Coun Kelham Cooke added: “We do not want to be ‘snooper force’. We should not watch them all the time. We should empower them to do the role we pay them to do.”

Members of the full council decided the CCTV proposal should be scrutinised by members of the assets committee, which could then report back to the full council before a vote is taken.

