A primary school pupil hit the heights when his design was chosen for an official Royal Air Force Christmas card.

Reeve Antonelli, a Year 6 pupil from Wittering Primary School, won the annual competition set by RAF Wittering to design their Christmas card.

The card bearing the 11-year-old’s design, as well as an electronic version, will be sent to deployed RAF personnel, friends of the RAF station and even members of the Royal Family.

Reeve's winning design will be seen far and wide

Station Commander, Wing Commander Nikki Duncan, announced the winner at a school assembly and presented Reeve with a framed card and a special RAF Wittering Station Commander’s coin.

Using this year’s ‘Flying High’ theme, the winning design shows Father Christmas flying in an aircraft laden with gifts and pulling a banner featuring the RAF roundel, with the message ‘Happy Christmas’ overhead.

Wittering Primary School headteacher, Charlotte Blake, said: “I am amazed by the creative design of the Christmas card by Reeve.

RAF Wittering Station Commander, Wing Commander Nikki Duncan presents competition winner Reeve with a framed card sporting his design

“As a school, ‘Flying High’ is a key part of our ethos, ensuring our children aspire to keep growing and improving and Reeve displayed this beautifully in his design.”

Wing Cdr Nikki Duncan said: “There were some excellent entries and, once again, it was a difficult decision.

“Reeve’s card stood out because not only did it embrace the theme it also featured a super cool elf and snowman. RAF Wittering is proud to use his design on our 2024 Christmas card.”