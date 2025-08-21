Nearly a third of pupil’s GCSE grades at their school were 9s, with more than 2,000 qualifications achieved.

The GCSE results at Oundle School were 31% at grade 9, 58% at 9 or 8, and 78% at 7 or above. The most common grade was grade 9.

Seven pupils achieved straight grade 9s, 22 pupils had just 9s and 8s, while a further 41 pupils were awarded all grades at 7 or above.

The results break a number of the school’s records - both before and after the covid pandemic.

Headteacher Dominic Oliver said: “I could not be prouder to be joining Oundle at a moment when pupils are achieving so impressively, not only in their exams but across the breadth of school life.

“That success owes much to the commitment of dedicated staff and the continued trust of families. I am eagerly looking forward to being part of this inspiring community.”

Adam Baragwanath, deputy head academic, added: “Behind every single one of today’s 2,094 grades lies a story of significant progress, support, care and, above all, unrelenting hard work from the entire staff body.

“These are exceptional results and I am looking forward to seeing this cohort continue to flourish in the sixth form.”

