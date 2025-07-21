Pupils have ‘walked to Myanmar’ to raise funds for families affected by a devastating earthquake.

Over 10 weeks, children of all ages from Great Casterton Primary School walked and ran 8,500 kilometres to gain sponsorship for the Save the Children Earthquake Appeal.

They clocked up the kilometres around the school playground and field, and their combined efforts added up to the full distance from Great Casterton to the earthquake-stricken region of Myanmar.

Great Casterton Primary School pupils walked and ran the equivalent distance to Myanmar. Photo: submitted

The final leg of their mission was completed just before the end of term, and pupils were cheered over the finish line by proud parents and staff who met them with colourful party poppers, huge applause and ice lollies.

Praising the children for their resilience and determination, headteacher Mrs Gooding said: “We are incredibly proud of every single child who took part.

“They showed amazing commitment and team spirit. This wasn’t just about physical endurance – it was about coming together to support a cause greater than ourselves.”

The school has raised £650 for Save the Children’s Earthquake Appeal, helping to provide emergency supplies, medical aid, and support to families affected by recent seismic disasters in Myanmar.

Parents and staff supported the effort every step of the way – encouraging pupils, tracking kilometres, and donating to the cause. The campaign not only raised vital funds but also taught pupils valuable lessons in perseverance, empathy, and global awareness.