Pupils at a town school have successfully helped a celebrity chef break a 10-year world record for the largest cookery class across multiple venues.

Last Tuesday, Stamford Welland Academy donned their aprons and joined forces with more than 10,000 people across six continents and 42 countries to help Jamie Oliver break the Guinness World Record.

After a few days of counting, the record was officially confirmed yesterday (July 7), breaking the previous title held by the Partnership for Health in Poland, with 6,778 participants in 2015.

Year 9 pupils at Stamford Welland Academy helped Jamie Oliver break a Guinness World Record. Picture: Martyna Wiecha

The record attempt was mainly targeted at schools - with more than 600 taking part - to show children how easy it is to make meal and build their confidence with food.

In Stamford, 20 Year 9 pupils joined the cooking class via Zoom and had 90 minutes to make homemade pasta with a no-cook tomato sauce.

They were guided by Jamie’s head chef Krzysztof Sumik and Jamie himself.

The pupils joined in an online cooking class. Picture: Martyna Wiecha

Charlotte Boyd, food technology teacher at the school, supervised the challenge.

She told LincsOnline last week: “I thought this was good opportunity for students to take part in something meaningful and give the opportunity to learn new skills.

“We do teach the kids here how to make pasta from scratch and they have quite good skills level, but to be involved in a world record is quite an achievement.

“I think the students were exceptional. They have good resilience and aspiration.”

This Guinness World Record is Jamie’s second.

In 2013, he set a record by chopping 10 raw chillies in 30 seconds.