Pupils working to stop fake news have won an award.

More than 30 primary schools across Lincolnshire took part in a competition to record a short film which explored the theme of fake news.

The winners were St Gilbert’s Primary School in Stamford, Pinchbeck East Primary School and Nocton Community Primary in Lincoln.

St Gilbert's pupils came second in Lincolnshire County Council’s Safer Internet Day competition

Coun Patricia Bradwell (Con), executive member for children's services, presented the awards to pupils and teachers at the Terry O’Toole Theatre in Lincoln on Tuesday (February 11).

She said: “This year’s Safer Internet Day highlights a really important issue: protecting yourself and others from scams online.

“We tasked Lincolnshire pupils to produce a film which would help children, young people and parents or carers in identifying one form of online deception - the risk of fake news - and share their top tips to combat disinformation.

“The judges had their work cut out deciding between dozens of great entries; it was clear just how thoroughly the pupils investigated the topical issue of fake news.”



