Pupils due to start secondary school in September prepared a special thank-you dinner to celebrate the end of their primary years.

Year 6 leavers at The Bluecoat School, in Stamford, rolled up their sleeves and prepared a gala dinner for parents, teachers and representatives from the Meridian Trust on Wednesday evening (July 16).

The dinner was held to mark their time at the school and to thank the wider community for its support throughout their educational journey so far.

Year 6 pupils at Bluecoat School, in Stamford, prepared a special thank-you dinner for their families and teachers. Picture: Meridian Trust

Antonia De Pinto, Year 6 teacher and organiser, said: “This dinner gave our pupils the chance to take responsibility and say thank you to everyone who has supported them.

“They worked hard preparing the food and running the event and it was a wonderful way to celebrate their time at Bluecoat.”

Throughout the day, the children worked closely with Roots to Food, a food education specialists, to prepare and cook the meal.

Picture: Meridian Trust

The menu included sweet carrot and coriander soup, oven-baked chicken breast and a summer berry Eton mess for dessert.

The dinner also featured table service and a performance of the pupils’ leavers’ song.

Hannah Trayford, Year 6 pupil, said: “I really enjoyed cooking with Roots to Food and serving the guests.

On the menu... Picture: Meridian Trust

“I was made head waitress and I loved the responsibility. It made me feel proud to give something back to the school community.”

Another pupil, Isla Dedynski, added: “I loved the whole thing.

“It was fun and I served my mum. I was nominated as head chef which was a really important role in preparing the food.”