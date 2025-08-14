Pupils thanked their teachers for unwavering support as they picked up their A-level and vocational exam results.

Stamford College has achieved a year of exceptional results, with one in two students achieving top grades A*-B at A-level or D*D*D* to MMM in equivalent diploma qualifications.

This year, the college also had its first-ever cohort of T Level students.

Leavers celebrate results at Stamford College

Among the successful pupils was Jayde Clementson, who achieved AAB in geography, biology and sociology, and is now heading to the University of Reading to study environmental sustainability and management.

Another student heading to the same university to study accounting and finance was Alexander Watson, who achieved A*AC in maths, business and sociology.

“I’ve really enjoyed the learning environment here,” he said. “They let you be independent, but your teachers still give you support when you need it.”

Ella Boyce was among the first T Level adult nursing pupils.

She said the course has opened doors for her and she hopes to become a healthcare assistant.

“There was a great balance of theory and practical work,” added Ella. “I would definitely recommend this course for people who want to go into healthcare.”

Pupils who have studied diploma courses at Stamford College also collected their results. Equivalent in value to A-levels, diplomas are accepted by 95% of universities.

Julia Bates, chief curriculum officer, said: “Today’s achievements are more than just results, they represent the growth, determination and potential of every student.

“At Stamford College, our vision is to be an exceptional learning organisation and it’s moments like these that show the power of education to shape futures.

“To all of our students, we are so proud of how far you’ve come and even more excited for where you’re heading”