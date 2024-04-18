Primary school pupils trained with a top alpine skier at a fundraising event.

Bluecoat Primary School in Stamford raised more than £1,900 at a fundraising event with paralympian Sean Rose.

Of the money raised £1,000 will be put towards new sports equipment for the pupils at the school in Green Lane while the remaining funds will be allocated to supporting young athletes through the organisation Sports for Schools.

Bluecoat Primary School fundraising

Antonia De Pinto, PE teacher, said: “As a school, we recognise the importance of physical education inspiring all of our pupils to excel in a happy and healthy lifestyle.

“The success of this event was an incredibly proud moment for the school, and we are so thankful to everyone who joined together to make it as successful as it was.”

Bluecoat Primary School fundraising

